Logan Lake junction hit hard by floods

Flooding posed significant problems across the region on Friday (May 5), as a portion of Highway 97D and other routes in Logan Lake were washed away by early afternoon.

Randy Lambright, Chief Administrative Officer for Logan Lake, said city crews were busy monitoring a number of trouble spots in the afternoon, but noted that water levels were dropping sincee the morning’s storm had passed.

“When that storm came through — combined with the melt from yesterday and last night — it washed out a portion of Highway 97D. One lane was compromised leading up to the interchange; I’d say about 200 to 300 metres of road,” explained Lambright. “The road to Tunkwa Lake was not passable at the interchange, because of water going over it.”

City crews were also keeping an eye on Ard Rich Road, which is sole access route for one of Logan Lake’s newer subdivisions, said Lambright.

“We’re monitoring that because there is only one way in and one way out. We do have emergency access out of there, but we were worried about that as well.”

VSA Highway Maintenance, along with city staff from Logan Lake, were shoring up sections of the highway with riprap in the afternoon, to provide stability and prevent more asphalt from washing out.

Despite the hectic morning, Lambright said there were some silver lining.

“There was no damage to private property and residents were not at risk,” he said, adding that since water levels had dropped, he did not anticipate having to provide sand bags to residents.