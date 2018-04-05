- Career fair coming to civic centrePosted 7 hours ago
Logan Lake senior sentenced in child pornography case
by Tim Petruk
KAMLOOPS THIS WEEK
A 75-year-old Logan Lake man was sentenced to 12 months in prison two years after a technician found child pornography while repairing his computer.
Thomas William Sturmey pleaded guilty on March 20 to possession of child pornography, but asked for his sentencing to be delayed to April 3 to allow him time to tie up financial loose ends before heading to prison.
Court heard a repairman contacted police after finding images on Sturmey’s computer while servicing the machine in 2016. Mounties then obtained a warrant for Sturmey’s Logan Lake home and seized 264 CDs, 26 of which were found to contain images of child pornography.
Sturmey, who walks with a cane, is suffering from medical issues, court heard, and has had three strokes.
In addition to the jail time, Sturmey will be bound by a two-year probation period once he is released, including terms requiring him to abstain from pornography and take counselling.
Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey also placed Sturmey on an order prohibiting him for 10 years from visiting any park, pool, school or day care where children might be present, holding a position of authority over children and accessing the internet.