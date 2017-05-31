Logan Lake shows off new fire hall

The community of Logan Lake has taken a step forward with the opening of a new $3.2 million fire hall.

The new city facility was officially opened on May 24. In addition to the fire department, it is also housing a new 1,200 square foot emergency operations centre (EOC).

The six-bay fire hall accommodates the current 24-member volunteer fire department and provides upgrades such as showers, an exhaust extraction system and a back-up generator.

Logan Lake Fire Chief Dan Leighton told the Herald that having the building incorporate an EOC is “a perfect example of what you can do in a small community with limited resources.”

He said the former EOC was also located at the former fire hall, but that space was inadequate.

Logan Lake Mayor Robin Smith told the Herald the new fire hall was completed on time and $100,000 under budget.

The new fire hall also comes with rentable community spaces available for public events and conferences.

“It’s a huge boost for us,” said Smith, adding that she thinks the building shows Logan Lake is making progress and planning for its future.

“They outgrew the space that we had for them,” she said, adding that the former firehall is 40 years old.

“Way back then the trucks weren’t nearly the size that they are today,” Smith said. A new building was also needed to bring the fire hall up to modern health and safety codes, she said.

The District of Logan Lake funded the $3.2 million project through a $2.5 million loan, $700,000 in reserve funds and $120,000 in other contributions, including a $50,000 donation from the Highland Valley Copper mine.

Smith said they achieved their goal of not having to increase taxes.

“The whole goal was not to raise taxes,” said Smith. “We have managed to do that,” she said, adding that the property tax increase in Logan Lake this year is two per cent — just to cover cost of living expenses.

The former fire hall was part of city hall. Smith said they are now in the process of determining what to do with the recently vacated space.