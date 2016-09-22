Lower Nicola Indian Band enters into two historic agreements

Members of the Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB) will be celebrating tonight, after Chief Aaron Sam signed two long-awaited agreements with the provincial government and Highland Valley Copper (HVC) in a ceremony this afternoon (Sept. 22).

The pair of agreements represent the culmination of a process which has stretched on for more than five years as the LNIB negotiated with both the provincial government and Teck, the company which operates the Highland Valley Copper mine.

Both agreements will see a portion of the mine’s profits flowing back to the Lower Nicola Indian Band, as part of a recognition that the mine has operated on the band’s traditional territory for more than 50 years.

“This is real progress for our Nation. It makes sure we share in the revenue from Highland Valley Copper, but also means we are more closely involved in contracting and hiring and in environmental planning and control,” said LNIB Chief Aaron Sam in a press release on Sept. 22. “It’s an important part of building a strong future for the Lower Nicola Indian Band.”

The relationship agreement signed with Highland Valley Copper ensures the band has a larger say in the mine’s operations, as the agreement outlines the creation of an environmental working group comprised of LNIB band members and HVC representatives.

“It’s called a relationship agreement because it really defines many aspects of a relationship. It’s how we collaborate, how we work together, how we get the local community input and feedback in our planning process,” said Greg Brouwer, general manager of the Highland Valley Copper mine.

Implementation of the agreement will see HVC create annual and long term employment plans to have more band members working at the mine. The company will also pay into a training fund, administered by LNIB, to support employment and training initiatives for band members, and create a preferential hiring process to guarantee job interviews for qualified LNIB members.

“We are operating on their traditional territory, and it’s important that they have a voice and that they can contribute to planning what our future looks like, and share in the benefits,” said Brouwer.

While the relationship agreement with HVC is comprehensive, the revenue sharing agreement between the provincial government and the LNIB is a more straightforward financial transaction.

The province will make an initial payment of $557,000 to the LNIB, and the band will receive an annual share of the provincial mineral tax collected from the mine’s operations.

Lower Nicola is the last band in the Nlaka’pamux Nation to sign a revenue sharing agreement to benefit from the mine’s operations. In total, 15 Nlaka’pamux bands have now signed revenue sharing agreements related to the copper mine.

“I think there is a challenge that has happened between the province and nations over the years. There has a been a challenge of being able to build trust,” explained John Rustad, B.C. minister of aboriginal relations and reconciliation. “It’s been a slow process of going back and forth, discussing what this means, and how this will help develop our relationships. We’re able to cross the bridge here and enter into this agreement, and I think this will be a stepping stone for us to continue to build relationships.”

Building trust was a major theme of the ceremony marking the two agreements, as LNIB Councillor Harold Joe made reference to in his speech Thursday afternoon.

“All these years, we’ve seen riches blow past our front door,” said Joe. “So on this momentous occasion, we finally recognize and share what was our ancestors’ lands.”

Rustad said the agreement signed between HVC and LNIB represents a new way of thinking for private companies and their relationships with First Nations communities.

“Well I think across the province is more and more companies understanding the relationship they need to build in a respectful way with the nations and the territories they’re operating on,” he said. “It’s what we want to see, in both seeing a positive change for the nations, but also to give confidence to boards around the world who are looking to invest in British Columbia, how to do it respectfully.”

Scott Fraser, MLA for Alberni-Pacific Rim and opposition spokesperson for aboriginal relations, offered his congratulations to the Lower Nicola Indian Band on getting the deals done, but said the B.C. Liberal government isn’t pursuing enough revenue sharing agreements with First Nations groups in the province.

“Often we’re seeing these as one offs in the province. There is no systemic plan to achieve agreements with First Nations in general. They seem hard fought when they are achieved by First Nations.”

Both agreements carry clauses wherein the LNIB can opt-out of either agreement at any time, if the band feels like the deal isn’t working the way it was intended.