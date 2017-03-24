Lower Nicola Indian Band hires new executive director

The Lower Nicola Indian Band has a new executive director, set to fill the big shoes left for her by outgoing executive director Helder Ponte on April 1.

A press release from the LNIB on March 24 confirmed that Kari Reilander will be replacing Ponte, who is retiring at the start of April.

The band had been searching for Ponte’s replacement in early February.

Reilander grew up in Williams Lake, but has called the northern region of the province home for close to twenty years, the press release went on to state.

She’s worked in both the Stikine and Peace regions of British Columbia.

Reilander is currently working towards earning her a master’s degree in business administration at Royal Roads University, and also holds a bachelor of science from the University of Northern British Columbia.

The release from the LNIB also stated that Reilander has extensive experience in non-profit management and executive roles with First Nations.