Lower Nicola residents cut off from Merritt due to flooding, Mamit Lake Dam damaged

Rapidly rising water in Nicola Valley creeks has now cut off the community of Lower Nicola from Merritt as the flooding has closed Highway 8 in both directions at Aberdeen Road.

The bridge over Guichon Creek that that connects Shulus to Lower Nicola on Highway 8 is inaccessible due to water rushing over it.

In response, the Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB) has issued an evacuation order and an alert.

The LNIB is ordering the evacuation of residents on Fyall Road.

Those living on IR#1 Nicola Mameet in houses 259, 261, 263, 267, 269 and 273 Fyall Road are to evacuate the area via Highway 8.

The RCMP and other emergency officials will be expediting the evacuation on behalf of the band, a release form the LNIB stated.

Evacuees are to register with Emergency Social Services (ESS) at the Lower Nicola Indian Band School located at 201 Horn Rd. Those in need of assistance or additional information can contact the LNIB’s information line at 250-378-5157.

The evacuation order is expected to remain in place until at least May 14.

Last night, the LNIB also issued an evacuation alert for the Rocky Pines subdivision.

Residents from here should be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so by emergency officials, read a statement from the band. If you are evacuated from Rocky Pines register with the local Emergency Social Service reception centre at the Shulus Hall, located on Highway 8.

On Friday, the band also issued an evacuation order for the Zoht reserve due to flooding on Mill Creek Road.

TNRD ISSUES EVACUATION ALERT

The Thompson-Nicola Regional has also issued evacuation alert in Lower Nicola.

“Flooding in the vicinity of Guichon Creek south of Mamit Lake poses an imminent threat to people and property,” read the TNRD release.

Due to the potential danger to life and health, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued evacuation alert for the following properties:

5961 and all residences from 5985 to 6041 Beech Road;

125, 229, 251, 351, 356, 374, 390, 411, 440, 443, 456, 465, and 474 Marshall Rd;

2350, 2358, and 2366 Carrington Street;

291, 296, 300, 308, 311, 316, 341, and 420 Merritt-Spences Bridge Hwy 8;

310, 311, and 323 Guichon Avenue;

357 Gray Avenue;

The flooding in Lower Nicola also cut power to nearly 1,000 homes yesterday. Power remained off today, but was expected to be restored as of 6:30 p.m. According to BC Hydro’s website, crews are still waiting to get direction from emergency officials that it is safe to begin making repairs and re-energizing the lines.

Evacuation alerts are issued in order to prepare residents to evacuate in the event it is deemed necessary by an evacuation order.

With the alert in effect residents should locate all family members and be prepared to leave their homes for an identified reception centre. People should also gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (insurance), and immediate care needs for dependents. Collect all pets, move livestock to a safe area if possible and be prepared to move any disabled persons and children to a safe area.

If residents in the area identified by the TNRD alert need to be evacuated, they must register with Emergency Social Services at the designated reception center. Further information will be provided at that time. If you require transportation assistance or more information contact the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre at 1-866-377-7188.

Mamit Lake Dam damaged

Due to unusually high water levels, the spillway at the Mamit Lake dam south of Logan Lake, B.C., has been damaged, confirmed a press release from Teck – the company that operates the Highland Valley Copper mine near Logan Lake.

“The dam is unrelated to mining and used to manage agricultural water flows and sustain fish habitat,”stated the release, which was issued May 6. “The extent of the damage is not known as the structure is still experiencing high flows.”

A press release from the TNRD on May 7 stated that the Mamit Lake Dam continues to be monitored, and water levels appear to be beginning to drop and spillways on the dam are operating appropriately.

“Water levels have also impacted roads and bridges in the area,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is currently allowing single lane access for residents in the Lower Nicola area through Highway 8 to Spences Bridge.

Given changing road conditions, travelers should monitor drivebc.ca for road updates.