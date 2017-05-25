Lower Nicola residents urged to stop sprinkling

Lower Nicola Waterworks has advised residents to curtail their water use, after surging flood waters knocked a pump house and tank out of service earlier this month.

With now only two pumps and tanks in service, Lorne Robertson — maintenance supervisor for Lower Nicola Waterworks — said he was worried that the community would not have sufficient stored water in the event of a fire.

“We had a six-hour sprinkling allowance. Now we’ve cut that off entirely,” explained Robertson, adding that the order to cease sprinkling was issued on May 22.

According to the alert, until further notice, residents who are hooked up to the Lower Nicola Waterworks system are permitted to hand water vegetable gardens and flower beds with a spring loaded nozzle exclusively between the hours of 6 and 7 p.m.

“Those two pumps that are still functional are not shutting off. They’ve been going since 9 p.m. on [May 21],” said Robertson. “And they’re not pumping enough water to fill the tanks.”

The reason the tanks are not being filled to capacity is that too many people continue to draw water from the tanks themselves, Robertson explained, adding that the pumps shouldn’t be running 24/7, but rather switching on and off to maintain the level in the tanks.

“The thing you could be looking at if a fire starts in someone’s house — you haven’t got adequate water reserves in those tanks to put the fire out,” he said.

On May 11, a boil water advisory was issued for those using the Lower Nicola Waterworks system. Robertson said he expects the advisory to remain in place for at least another week, and realistically into the foreseeable future.

In order to have the advisory lifted, water samples provided by Lower Nicola Waterworks must be deemed to be free of contaminants for two consecutive weeks, explained Robertson.

About 340 homes are connected to the Lower Nicola Waterworks system.