Lower Nicola Waterworks lifts sprinkling ban
Regular sprinkling can now resume for residents connected to the Lower Nicola Waterworks system, after weekend storms knocked a pump house out of service, which prompted the authority to issue the temporary blanket ban on sprinkling.
The heavy rains sparked a small fire near a hydro pole, which set off a fuse, knocking the pump station out of service until an electrician was called on Monday.
“I just had an electrician out, he found the problem and rectified it,” explained Lorne Robertson, the Waterworks’ maintenance supervisor on Monday afternoon. “Everything is up and at ‘em again. All three [pumps] are going now.”
The pump house was the same one that was temporarily knocked out of service in May, when a surging Guichon Creek prompted water works managers to isolate the pump from the rest of the system.
It was reactivated at the start of June, added Robertson.
Residents are advised that lawn sprinkling is still only permitted between the hours of 6 and 9, both morning and night.