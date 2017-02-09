LTD Academy hands out annual scholarships

The Love To Dance Academy in Merritt held its second annual scholarship auditions on Jan. 30 at their studios in the Olde Courthouse, located on Nicola Avenue.

A total of eight students took part in this year’s auditions, which are open to any dance students between the ages of 8 and 18 from in and around the Nicola Valley.

Each of the scholarship candidates was asked to display their dance skills in three different styles — ballet, Spanish and jazz — in front of a panel of six judges. The students also prepared and performed an original dance that they themselves choreographed, and took part in a brief interview.

“It was a growing experience for the dance students, and a good preparation for bigger things to come in their future life of dance,” said Lizette Nel, the head teacher at the Love To Dance Academy.

“We as teachers are extremely proud of all the contestants,” wrote Nel and her fellow instructor, Vanessa Van Rensburg, in a followup bulletin to the families of all the participants. “Their conduct throughout the audition was worthy of praise. Their ambitious attempts to do what was expected of them, regardless of skill level, was noted and praised during judging.”

Winners of full LTD scholarships worth $375 were Peyton Rotvold (Spanish), Chantalle Anderson and Felize Omori (ballet) and Megan Voigt (modern jazz). See below for full profiles of the winners.

In addition, a special $100 scholarship was awarded to Tirza Lara for her delightful original choreography in the contemporary style.

The scholarship auditions kicked off what promises to be an exceptionally busy 2017 for the Love To Dance Academy. Many students will be taking Royal Academy of Dance exams in the coming months, and a dozen young dancers are entered in the Kamloops Festival of the Performing Arts in March.

The end of March will see the annual LTD spring camp (March 27 to 31), as well as tryouts for the Love To Dance performance troupe. Last year, the troupe took part in the annual Garlic Festival in Lower Nicola and the Canada Day activities at Rotary Park, along with other community events.

During May, LTD dancers will participate in School District 58’s Evening of Dance at the civic centre. A select few will also join the Merritt Community Band later in the month for another beautiful night of music and dance.

May 22 to 26 is Garden Week at the Olde Courthouse, and every LTD class will plant flower seedlings to brighten up the grounds for the many visitors to the academy and the adjoining art gallery during the summer.

June sees many young dancers take part in the LTD medal tests, and a major dance recital entitled DanceSpirations 2017.

PEYTON ROTVOLD

Peyton, a Grade 5 student at Collettville School, is one of two 10-year-olds to win a Love To Dance scholarship this year.

Like her ‘dance sister’, Megan Rotvold, Peyton began her career at a very young age (only two) with Linda Sanford, before moving on to the LTD Academy.

While she started in ballet, Peyton now calls Spanish her favourite style.

“I like that there’s lots of movement in the upper back, and it really stretches your body,” she said. “I also like that, when I come home, my feet are really hurting [in a good way].”

Peyton is in Grade 3 ballet, Grade 2 Spanish and Grade 1 jazz. She has lessons four days a week.

From dance, Peyton has learned that you don’t always have to be perfect right away to do something that you love. A great deal of her inspiration comes from her16-year-old cousin, who lives in Mission and has danced for many years.

Surprisingly, Peyton is not nervous about performing. “I’ve been on stage since I was two,” she said with considerable élan. “I’ve done lots of exams, and last year I auditioned for the LTD performance troupe and took part in the Kamloops Festival.”

For her original piece at the audition, Peyton did a jazz number to Wake Me Up by Avicii. Her immediate goals are to be ‘on point’ in ballet and be a teaching assistant; eventually, she would love to dance professionally and be a dance teacher.

CHANTALLE ANDERSON

Chantalle is the only two-time winner of a Love To Dance Academy scholarship, having won last year as well in its inaugural season.

An 11-year-old, Grade 6 student who is currently being home-schooled, Chantelle has been studying ballet for five years, and Spanish and jazz for two-and-a-half years.

Ballet is Chantalle’s favourite style. “I really love the beautiful moves and the classical music,” she said.

Currently in Grade 5 ballet and Grade 2 Spanish and jazz, Chantalle also finds time to do some art at home, and play a bit of basketball with her brothers.

Chantalle found the audition quite challenging. For her original piece of choreography, she did classical ballet to music from The Nutcracker.

“I want to be a professional ballerina when I’m older,” she said. “I’ve been ‘on point’ for about a year. It takes a lot of skill and effort.”

Chantalle has a busy spring ahead with dance exams and the Kamloops Festival.

“For the festival, I’m doing a classical ballet and a demi-character dance. [In the latter] You get to tell a story on stage while dancing.”

Presently, Chantalle’s two role models are dancers Desiree Bortolussi and Heather Thomson, who took part in Ballet Kelowna’s performance of Boundless in Merritt last year.

Chantalle loves her teachers, Lizette and Vanessa. “They’re very kind, and very good at what they do. They help me to be an amazing dancer.”

FELIZE OMORI

Fourteen-year-old Felize Omori’s passion for dance rings through loud and clear.

“It’s become my life,” said the Grade 9 student at Merritt Secondary School. “It makes me happy. Everything goes away when I dance.”

Co-winner of the ballet scholarship, Felize said that she loves Spanish and jazz just as much. “I can’t pick a favourite.”

Felize is currently in Royal Academy of Dance Grade 5 ballet, and Grade 2 Spanish and jazz. She is due to take exams in all three disciplines this spring.

Between her own classes, and her role as a student teaching assistant, Felize is at the dance academy five days a week.

“Someday, I’d like to dance internationally, and eventually become a teacher. Being a teaching assistant, I get to see the little one’s improve. It makes my day.”

Felize’s original choreography for the audition was a lyrical jazz piece, danced to Say You Won’t Let Go — a contemporary R&B number by James Arthur.

In addition to her two teachers, Lizette and Vanessa, Felize lists Sierra Leonean-American ballet dancer Michaela DePrince and 14-year-old Sophia Lucia as heroes. In 2013, Lucia broke the world record for consecutive pirouettes with a total of 55.

In ballet, Felize has been ‘on point’ (dancing on her toes) for about one year. “It’s very exciting, but quite difficult,” she said. “You have to be careful. There’s many risk factors.”

MEGAN VOIGT

Megan Voigt is another 10-year-old winner of an LTD Academy scholarship this year. And, like her good friend Peyton, the Grade 5 student at Nicola-Canford School also got her start at Linda’s Dance Studio — when she was only

three.

“I began taking ballet when I was with Linda,” she said, “and added Spanish and jazz when I joined Love To Dance.”

Megan takes dance classes four times weekly, and receives instruction from both Lizette and Vanessa. She is currently in Grade 3 ballet, Grade 2 Spanish and in Grade 1 jazz.

Despite her busy schedule, Megan still finds time to play volleyball, handball and basketball at school, and take swimming lessons at the aquatic centre.

Asked what she loves about dance, Megan said, “I like all the cool stuff — the performing, and the many beautiful costumes.” She added that she doesn’t get nervous at all, and dreams of one day “dancing on a big stage in front of a lot of people.”

Megan’s original piece for the scholarship audition was a classical ballet, performed to Chopin’s Raindrop Prelude No 15 Halo 3 – Believe.

A member of last year’s LTD performance troupe, Megan is set to compete in March at the Kamloops Festival. “I’m doing a ballet dance, and I’m a butterfly,” she said.

While Megan has no heroes in dance, she greatly looks up to her teachers, Lizette and Vanessa.

“They’re both very nice and encouraging.”