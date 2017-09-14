LTD dancers to perform with Moscow ballet

Three young members of the Love To Dance Academy in Merritt are about to experience a thrill of a lifetime — at the tender ages of just 11 and 13.

The trio — Abigail Bateson, Avery Warren and Megan Voigt — have been chosen to dance with the esteemed Moscow Ballet, when the troupe performs The Nutcracker at the Sagebrush Theatre in Kamloops on Monday, Nov. 13.

“We went to the audition in Kamloops on September 5, and found out shortly after that we had been selected,” said Bateson.

There were over 165 dancers, ranging in age from seven to 17, at the audition. It was overseen by one of the members of the Moscow Ballet. She watched as everyone performed a series of exercises.

“Afterwards, we were divided into groups based on our height,” said Bateson. “They have particular costumes for each scene that we have to be able to fit into.”

In preparation for the November 13 performance, regular rehearsals are being held in Kamloops every Saturday afternoon.

“The rehearsals are 45 minutes long,” said Bateson. “You’re only allowed to miss one rehearsal — with a doctor’s note.”

Bateson said she is both excited and nervous about the opportunity to dance on stage in front of an audience with the Moscow Ballet.

“The steps aren’t that difficult, but the dancing is about five minutes long, and there’s acting as well. It’s a lot to remember.”

Lizette Nel, senior instructor at the LTD Academy, was extremely proud of her three young dancers.

“These students are hardworking, dedicated and loyal budding ballerinas and absolutely deserved to be chosen,” said Nel. “Listening to the parents as well as the students who auditioned, this was an exciting, uplifting and positive experience. Their dedication, loyalty, hard work and preparedness paid off! LTD auditions for assistant teacher positions and other situations in the past gave them the necessary taste of what to expect at such professional auditions.”

There will be two performances of The Nutcracker on November 13, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.