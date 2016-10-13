Lunch bucket line leads Cents in 4-1 win over Vipers

The Merritt Centennials got three goals from the sandpaper line of Zach Zorn, Henry Cleghorn and Nick Fidanza in a workmanlike 4-1 win over the visiting Vernon Vipers at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Wednesday night. The threesome have accounted for five of their team’s last seven goals over two games, and amassed a not-too-shabby dozen points between them in the process.

Between the pipes against the Vipers, Cents’ starting netminder Jake Berger looked great in turning aside 37 of 38 shots to record his fifth win of the young BCHL season.

Most impressive of all, the Centennials showed they can protect a lead and close out a game when the opposition turns up the heat. Their last two outings at home, both one-goal losses, the team was guilty of playing too conservatively, and allowing their opponents to claw their way back into the game and ultimately steal a win.

No such problem on this night. After surrendering an early powerplay goal to Vernon’s Michael Ulfberg at 9:11 of the first period, Merritt upped the tempo of the game and never let its foot of the gas pedal.

Zorn pulled his team even just under four minutes later, taking the puck hard to the net and beating Vernon goaltender Cole Demers. Assists went to Cleghorn and Tyrell Buckley.

The score stayed 1-1 until past the midway mark of the second stanza, when the Centennials exploded for two quick goals. First, Cleghorn scored at the 14:58-mark from Zorn and Michael Faulkner, and then a minute and four seconds later, Chase Bell tallied his fourth of the season from linemates Zach Court and Rylan Van Unen.

The Centennials maintained their two goal lead throughout the third period, until Cleghorn added an insurance marker into an empty net with 46 seconds left in regulation time, and Demers pulled for a sixth Vernon attacker.

The final 20 minutes were punctuated by a rare scrap involving Zorn and the Vipers’ Mitchell Oliver. Both players were given five minute majors and game misconducts. There’s not expected to be any further league sanctions. That might not be the case for Vernon’s Sol Seibel, who was tagged with a major and game misconduct for head contact with just 19 seconds remaining in the game.

The final shot count was 38-35 in favour of the Vipers, who took six of eleven penalties in total. Each team had three powerplay opportunities, with Vernon managing to score once.

Sitting out for the Centennials on Wednesday night were forward Nick Wicks and defenceman Michael Van Unen.

Up next for the Cents are a weekend pair of games against Island division opponents. Coach Kent Lewis’s Powell River Kings pay a visit on Saturday night, followed by a Sunday matinee tilt with the Nanaimo Clippers, who are coached by former Centennials’ bench boss Mike Vandekamp. Game time Saturday is 7 p.m. On Sunday, the puck drops at 2 p.m.