M.O.R.E. exciting dirt track racing coming to the Nicola Valley

Their moniker is ‘More Dirt, More Fun’, and that’s exactly what the newly-formed Merritt Off-Road Events (MORE) club hopes to offer four-wheeled racing enthusiasts throughout the Nicola Valley and beyond, beginning in earnest in 2017.

“A lot of people don’t understand short-track racing,” said MORE spokesperson Shelley Stewart. “We’re not stock car racers, we’re not mudboggers or rally racers. Basically what we’re doing is motocross with a pick-up truck or UTV (utility-type vehicle).

“I went to my first race in Kamloops in 2014 and I was hooked,” Stewart added. “I’ve never driven a vehice in a race myself, but I enjoy watching it so much as a spectator.”

The MORE club is currently developing a 1.3 kilometre track, located about two clicks up Highway 97C (Mamette Lake Road) and across the road from Trace Resources. According to Stewart, the location is perfect.

“It’s outside of town in terms of noise and congestion, but close enough to town for parts, supplies, accommodation and so on. The landowners (Connie, Sheila and Charlene Joe) have been super generous and kind to us. Their only stipulation is that we have liability insurance, and that we respect their land in terms of environmental issues.

“We first began building the track in the summer of 2015, but at that time, we didn’t have enough money raised in order to buy the insurance,” said Stewart.

“That’s now been accomplished, and we’ve also registered ourselves as a non-profit society.”

The Merritt track is located on a gently-sloping hillside. It currently has two jumps, some hairpin corners, some elevation changes, and a nice long straight stretch.

“On our Break-In Day a couple of weekends ago, we had trucks reaching 65 miles an hour on the straightaway,” said Stewart. “Next year, we plan on adding some jumps to the straight stretch, because that’s where we’re planning to have our spectator area. Fans love to see vehicles launch and get some air.”

The need for a short-track to serve local racers as well as the southern Interior racing scene became more urgent when the organization operating out of the Whispering Pines facility near Kamloops disbanded. Stewart said their group has received inquiries from all over the province, and even from Alberta and Washington State.

“We’re not just a Merritt club,” she said. “We have members from Kamloops, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Vernon. We’re reaching out to the whole racing community.

“Right now, we just want to have a track for our club membership to use and enjoy,” said Stewart. “The plan is that paid members will be given a key, and will be able to use the track on their own time, seven days a week. Eventually, we would like to host some races and maybe even have a point series.

There are all manner of divisions in short-course dirt track racing. The classes are primarily based on engine-size and driver experience.

Whether a pick-up or a Polaris Razor side-by-side, all short-track vehicles must meet the fundamental safety requirements: a bucket seat and five-point harness, a roll bar and cage, a fuel cell, and all the glass removed.

MORE is not looking to compete against other racing groups in the Nicola Valley, but rather work with them co-operatively.

“I’ve already talked to Gino [Bozko] of the stock car association,” said Stewart. I told him we’re not here to take anything away from the other racing going on. We’ll definitely try to co-ordinate our racing dates so as not to conflict with them. Gino said that he might be able to round up some of his volunteers to help us out.”

Creating a large group of willing volunteers is a big priority for MORE, said Stewart.

“We need lots of individuals who just want to be part of the club and help out — with flagging, staging, work in the pit area…the list goes on.”

That’s just one of the goals for 2017, according to Stewart.

“We want to achieve a solid membership, have the track open all season for the membership to use, hold some test-and-tune days a couple of times a month, run a couple of race days, and have other clubs and organizations rent the track for their own activities and functions.”

MORE has created a sponsorship program to try and raise funds to further develop their track.

“We have platinum, gold, silver and bronze levels of sponsorship,” said Stewart. “Because the track is located right along Highway 97C, our plan is to have our sponsors be able to put up advertising billboards facing the road.

“Big Country Custom from the coast has signed on as a platinum sponsor, and they’ve been a big help.”

For more information on MORE, you can go to the club’s website — www.merrittoffroad.com, or to the MORE Facebook page.