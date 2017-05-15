MacDonald to represent Merritt at national skills competition

By the end of June, Wyatt MacDonald will have graduated from Merritt Secondary School, having earned enough credits to count towards the first year of his post-secondary school carpentry training.

Shortly after that, he’ll start on as an apprentice carpenter with a local contracting company — well on his way to becoming a journeyman carpenter.

But before all of that, he’ll be headed off to Winnipeg to compete in the Skills Canada national championship, after finishing in first place in the secondary competition for carpentry at the provincial championship in March.

It’s an illustrious resume for a high school senior, but MacDonald maintains a level-headed, mature attitude towards his impressive list of accomplishments.

“There’s always someone out there who is just as good, if not better,” MacDonald said, adding that he’s looking forward to comparing his work to other talented young carpenters to see how he measures up.

MacDonald’s path to the national skills competition required that he first win in the regional competition, which served as a qualifier for the provincial championships. Should he continue his winning ways at nationals, MacDonald could qualify for the WorldSkills competition in Abu Dhabi this October.

“That’s my goal, I want to get there,” he said.

The carpentry competition tests competitors on their ability to assemble a structure in a limited amount of time, using only the materials provided by the venue.

“You basically show up on site, you’re given two sawhorses, a bunch of materials and a skill saw and your own tools. You’re given a set of plans and then they say ‘Go,’” explained MacDonald.

The competition is open to both secondary students and post-secondary, so MacDonald has more chances to return and compete again — like classmates Bill Brewer and Garrett MacDonald, who competed in the regional Jr. Skills competition in March and placed second.

The national competition is set to get underway on May 31, and will run until June 3.