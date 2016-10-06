Mackay-Smith claims Canadian motorcycle drag racing championship

It couldn’t have been a more fitting conclusion to a near-perfect season for motorcycle drag racer Matt Mackay-Smith from Merritt.

Competing in his rookie year in the elite Pro-Mod division, the 30-year-old Mackay-Smith rode to his third straight win this summer on the Canadian Motorcycle Drag Racing Association circuit, and wrapped up a national title at the same time.

The victory and overall championship came at the Mission Raceway on Sept. 25 — the fifth and final stop in the 2016 CMDRA series. Mackay-Smith made the final in all five races, earning him the Dennis Mark Memorial Award for the accomplishment.

To top it all off, Mackay-Smith qualified number one for the first time this season at Mission, and also set a pair of personal bests — scorching the quarter-mile track in an eye-popping 7.11 seconds, and reaching a top-end speed of 190 miles per hour.

Mackay-Smith finished the year with 508 points in the Pro-Mod class, well ahead of second-place Spencer Johnson of Penhold, Alta. with 330 points. Johnson was unable to compete in Mission because of a badly-damaged engine that was basically unrepairable.

“When Spencer told me that Friday night, I knew that I had won the championship,” said Mackay-Smith, already the division leader going into Mission. “It took all the pressure and stress away. I went out on Saturday and qualified number one.”

In the knockout rounds on Sunday, Mackay-Smith defeated Tony Clizbe from Brooks, Alta. and Edmonton’s Cory Duncan for the win.

Interestingly, in Sunday’s racing, Mackay-Smith rode a 2,000cc hybrid bike built and owned by veteran racer Gary Christopher from Hope.

“It’s a massive bike, and a total one-off,” said Mackay-Smith. “The motor was built from scratch by James Daughtry out of Florida. He just passed away last month. Gary’s goal is to campaign that bike next year and set some Canadian records on it.”

In other results, former Merrittonian Derek Rose, 28, had to settle for second-place overall in the final standings of the Superbike division, after getting knocked out in the first round at Mission due to engine problems.

Another former Nicola Valley resident, Dale Rose (no relation to Derek), made it to the third round in the Superbike class at Mission, and closed out the year in sixth place in the Canadian standings.

Merritt’s Roger Bouchard was the third participant in the Superbike division with a local connection. He finished the year in ninth place in the standings. Bouchard won his second gas shoot-out event of the year at Mission.