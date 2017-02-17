Man arrested for bear spraying three people at Coldwater Hotel

A 52-year-old man is facing charges for attacking three people with bear spray in a room at the Coldwater Hotel last night.

Police were called to the third floor of the hotel at about 6:30 p.m., where the suspect is said to have had sprayed bear spray into a room containing three people before fleeing the scene.

“He dispersed bear spray at three people who were in a room, then he closed the door and held the door closed so the people couldn’t get out — long enough that two of the three people were significantly impacted by the bear spray, so much so that they had to go to the hospital,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Sheila White.

White said the suspect knew one of the victims.

The two RCMP members who attended the hotel were affected by some of the lingering spray while ascending the stairs to where the three victims were, White said. However, they did not require any medical assistance.

“Two of the three were badly bear sprayed,” White said, adding that BC Ambulance and the Merritt Fore Rescue department were called in to assist.

Those two have since been released from the Nicola Valley Hospital, she said.

White said officers got a description of the man from the victims of the attack and found out the attacker also lived in the hotel.

The man — who has a lengthy criminal record and recently moved to Merritt — wasn’t back in his room, but police located him just before 9 p.m. nearby at the extreme weather shelter on Nicola Avenue.

He was arrested without incident, and the Crown is proceeding with charges of three counts of assault with a weapon.

The man was also charged for breaking two conditions of his probation by possessing a weapon and being under the influence of alcohol, White told the Herald.

He has been remanded in custody until March 6 for a bail hearing in Kamloops.