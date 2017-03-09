Man arrested in connection to assault

Merritt police have arrested a 27-year-old local man in connection to an assault that left a 19-year-old male in a coma.

Charges of aggravated assault are pending against the man who was arrested by police on March 1.

The suspect was originally identified by a neighbour, and once the victim came out of the induced coma his identity was confirmed.

“The reason it took awhile for the arrest was trying to get statements and trying to figure out what happened, because there were quite a few people involved after the fact,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore. “There was nobody there at the time of the assault, so [we were] trying to fit all the pieces together as to what happened,” she said.

The 19-year-old man was attacked on an Upper Nicola reserve back on Feb. 17

Dunsmore said the victim was found badly beaten and unconscious, lying on the floor of his home on the Quilchena reserve.

“He had extreme wounds to his facial area,” said Dunsmore.

She said the victim was discovered alone in the house by a neighbour.

RCMP responded to the call at about 10 p.m. and the man was taken to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. He was not in life-threatening condition, said Dunsmore.

Dunsmore told the Herald the suspect was released on a promise to appear in court in May.