Man facing forcible confinement charges for domestic incident

A 32-year-old man is facing a rash of charges after allegedly holding a woman hostage.

On May 30, a neighbour alerted the RCMP that the woman was being held against her will in the home, RCMP Const. Ryan Dell told the Herald.

“It escalated into an overnight occurrence, but it had been slowly building over a period of time,” Dell said, adding that the two had been living together prior to the incident.

Dell said the man was arrested without incident, and now faces charges of unlawful confinement, assault, mischief and four counts of uttering threats.

“It’s a very serious allegation and it’s not a common allegation either,” said Dell.

He said the woman was not physically injured.

She has since been put in contact with various community organizations for her safety and well being, he said.

Meanwhile, the male, who is not from Merritt, is being held in custody and the matter is now before the courts.

Due to the domestic nature of the offense, Dell said he could not provide further detail regarding the incident at this time.