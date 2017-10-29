Man killed in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Coquihalla Highway

A man is dead after driving his vehicle the wrong way on the Coquihalla Highway early Saturday morning (Oct. 28).

Police were called to the scene of the accident south of Merritt near the Juliette Creek interchange just before 1 a.m. where a Volvo travelling north in the southbound lane collided with a semi-truck.

The semi-truck was passing another commercial vehicle when the crash occurred, stated an RCMP press release.

The commercial vehicle that was being passed went off the road to the right, but managed to stay upright.

The driver of the semi-truck was unable to avoid the head on collision, which resulted in the death of the male behind the wheel of the Volvo.

The male driver was the lone occupant of the car, and is believed to be from the Lower Mainland.

Both drivers of the commercial vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The semi-truck that was struck caught on fire.

The Merritt RCMP, officers with the Central Interior Traffic Services along with Merritt Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance responded to the scene.

Police are not sure why the driver of the car was traveling the wrong way on the Coquihalla highway, but investigators are looking at alcohol as a possible cause of the collision.

Road and weather conditions at the time of the accident were good, the press release went on to state.

Police are searching for anyone who saw a grey Volvo station wagon traveling from Hope to Juliette Creek between 10:00 p.m. Friday night (Oct. 27) and 12:57 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 28).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Interior Traffic Services unit in Merritt at 250-378-4262.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.