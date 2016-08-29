- Man killed by train in Spence’s Bridge identifiedPosted 1 hour ago
- Norgaard aims to engage youth in city businessPosted 3 days ago
- UPDATED: Family reported missing found safePosted 3 days ago
- Post office celebrates grand opening in Logan LakePosted 4 days ago
- Thieves caught in Coquihalla cattle corral caperPosted 4 days ago
- Ranch rodeo and barrel racing this weekendPosted 4 days ago
- Pozzobon continues to lead the countryPosted 4 days ago
- Lee leads the way for Otters at summer provincialsPosted 4 days ago
- Difficult decisions to be made at Cents’ campPosted 4 days ago
- Union negotiations ongoing with TeckPosted 4 days ago
Man killed by train in Spence’s Bridge identified
The BC Coroners Service has identified a man killed by a train in Spence’s Bridge on Aug. 27.
Jonathon Christopher Harris, a 40-year-old man from Kelowna, died after being struck by a passing Via Rail train travelling from Vancouver to Kamloops, a press release from the BC Coroners Service stated on Aug. 29.
The conductor of the train saw Harris walking on the tracks, but could not stop in time nor could Harris get off the tracks in time to prevent the accident.
Harris’ family has been informed of the accident, and the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP continue to investigate the death.