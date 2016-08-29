Man killed by train in Spence’s Bridge identified

The BC Coroners Service has identified a man killed by a train in Spence’s Bridge on Aug. 27.

Jonathon Christopher Harris, a 40-year-old man from Kelowna, died after being struck by a passing Via Rail train travelling from Vancouver to Kamloops, a press release from the BC Coroners Service stated on Aug. 29.

The conductor of the train saw Harris walking on the tracks, but could not stop in time nor could Harris get off the tracks in time to prevent the accident.

Harris’ family has been informed of the accident, and the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP continue to investigate the death.