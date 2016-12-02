Man pepper sprayed and robbed during transaction

Merritt RCMP had a suspect in custody shortly after an incident where a man was pepper sprayed and robbed of $200 yesterday (Dec.1).

Police were called to a disturbance at the Sportsman Motel on Voght Street at about noon where they located the victim — a 27-year-old Merritt man who was suffering from being pepper sprayed in the face.

The victim told police he had met with a male whom he did not know at the motel to buy an Xbox.

When he went to pay, the suspect sprayed him with pepper spray and grabbed the money.

While speaking to investigators the suspect was seen running away from the back of the hotel towards the Nicola Valley Hospital and was apprehended by a second police cruiser attending the complaint.

“He was not very far from the Sportsman Motel,” said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

A 29-year-old male with no fixed address is being held in custody to make an appearance in court today (Dec. 2) on charges of robbery with a weapon. The suspect also has outstanding warrants from Vancouver for obstruction of justice and breach of conditions.

Police are still investigating the file and more charges are pending.

Flemming said that it’s prudent for people to take precautions when meeting someone they don’t know to purchase items.

“Take two people with you, let people know where you’re going and what you’re doing,” said Flemming. “There just has to be a level of caution.”