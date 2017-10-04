Man who uttered threats against local high school remains in custody

A man accused of threatening his former high school last month is being held in police custody until his trial.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Trosky on Sept. 9, charging him with one count of uttering threats for statements allegedly made over social media against Merritt Secondary School that weekend.

“We became involved in that investigation a couple days into it [and] ended up executing a search warrant at his residence in Lower Nicola,” said RCMP Const. Brock Hedrick with Merritt’s general investigation section. “[We] subsequently seized some electronic devices.”

Hedrick said those devices have been searched and the Crown has approved the charge of uttering threats.

Those threats resulted in precautionary measures being implemented at MSS that week, and Trosky has since been denied bail.

“He’s being held [in custody] until trial, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 5, and I believe that’s to set a trial date,” said Hedrick.

Police have not commented on the exact nature of the threats.

Merritt RCMP arrested Trosky mere hours after the threats were made.