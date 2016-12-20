Man wanted for assaulting wife with machete

RCMP are searching for a man accused of assaulting his wife with a machete.

Merritt RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming said 30-year-old Lance Allen Abel is wanted for allegedly attacking his wife with a machete at their residence on Belshaw Street last Thursday (Dec. 15).

“An argument ensued between husband and wife, he became enraged, and — he makes homemade weapons — so he grabbed a homemade machete off the wall and began hitting his wife with it —fortunately with the dull side,” said Flemming.

Abel’s brother-in-law was with the couple and intervened in the attack, managing to push Abel away. Abbel then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Police have since found the vehicle abandoned in West Kelowna, where Abel is originally from, but have yet to track him down.

“We’ve seized the vehicle, we’ve retrieved the machete from the vehicle and we’ve made continuing checks with family and friends in West Kelowna,” Flemming said. “We’ve got no information to suggest he’s come back to Merritt.”

Both Kelowna and West Kelowna RCMP detachments have been notified and are on the lookout for Abel, Flemming said.

He said Abel’s wife required 16 stitches on her head as a result of the attack, and has since been released from hospital.

“At this time our primary concern is for the safety of [Abel’s] wife,” said Flemming. To my knowledge, there’s a safety plan in place [and] she’s being cared for — she’s in the company of family and she’s being well looked after and doing the best she can to recover from this event.”

Flemming said the couple is fairly new to the community, and police haven’t had any prior engagements with them.

There is a warrant out for the arrest of Lance Allen Abel who is facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police advise that if you see Abel, do not attempt to apprehend him yourself.