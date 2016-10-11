- Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant suspected to be in MerrittPosted 9 mins ago
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant suspected to be in Merritt
Merritt RCMP are asking the public to be vigilant as a Canada-wide warrant was issued on Oct. 3 for a man known to frequent the Merritt area.
Doug John Marsden, a 29-year-old man, is wanted for failing to appear on a number of outstanding charges related to drug trafficking.
“The male in question is known to be in Merritt quite frequently, and we believe may be in Merritt currently,” said Const. Tracy Dunsmore with the Merritt RCMP.
The warrant was issued out of Estevan, Sask.
Anyone with information regarding Marsden is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP or crime stoppers at 1-888-222-8477.