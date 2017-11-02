- Maple Leaf chicken strips recalled after reported illnessesPosted 2 hours ago
- MFR extinguish Halloween grass firePosted 21 hours ago
- Kinder Morgan granted airport right-of-wayPosted 23 hours ago
- Turbine damage delays commercial start for Merritt Green Energy projectPosted 2 days ago
- Police issue warning as break-ins continuePosted 2 days ago
- NDP moves to limit local election moneyPosted 2 days ago
- Man killed in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Coquihalla HighwayPosted 4 days ago
- Alternative approval process to begin next month for fire hall expansionPosted 6 days ago
- Company caught in Merritt without a business license againPosted 7 days ago
- Police searching for owners of suspected stolen toolsPosted 7 days ago
Maple Leaf chicken strips recalled after reported illnesses
Maple Leaf Foods is recalling one of its chicken products nationwide from the marketplace due to possible bacteria contamination.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) reports the product may contain the toxin produced by Staphylococcus bacteria.
The recall applies to 840-gram packages of Maple Leaf Chicken breast strips with a best before date of Sept. 29, 2018 and a UPC number 0-63100-03089-6.
Some people have reported being sick after consuming the product, the CFIA recall states.
The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor, the CFIA advises.
If you have the product in your home it should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.
Food contaminated with Staphylococcus toxin may not look or smell spoiled, and the toxin produced by the bacteria is not easily destroyed at normal cooking temperatures, according to the CFIA.
Common symptoms of Staphylococcus poisoning are nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping and fever. In severe cases of illness, headache, muscle cramping and changes in blood pressure and pulse rate may occur.