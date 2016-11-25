Marijuana sales to be discussed in the new year

Merritt city council has decided to hold a workshop in 2017 regarding the issue of retail marijuana sales given the federal government’s intent to legalize and regulate the use of pot next spring.

Council voted to have the worksop by a vote of 5-2 with councillors Dave Baker and Linda Brown opposed to the motion, which was brought forward by Coun. Diana Norgaard.

“I think it’s a good idea to be ready for this, unfortunately we have no idea when this actually might start to happen,” said Coun. Mike Goetz noting that its better to be prepared ahead of time.

“I somewhat agree, but I’m not going to support the motion because I think we should wait and see what the federal government comes up with,” said Baker, adding that it would be better to plan around what rules and regulations are put in place by the government.

Norgaard said she sympathized with Baker’s position, but wants the opportunity to discuss what council wants to see in this community prior to those regulations being put in place.

Merritt Mayor Neil Menard said he thinks this meeting is the right thing to do.

“I think it would be wise for us to get prepared for it, and if we have to make changes because of the legislation when it does come down, and we all know it’s going to, we will have something ready within the community — protection for our children, [keep it] away from different areas,” said Menard.

City of Merritt chief administrative officer Shawn Boven said staff will now gather information to present to council regarding their options.

“Just because the federal government legalizes marijuana, doesn’t mean the city has to permit the sale of it in the city,” Boven said.

“The first debate will have to be does the city even want to allow it,” he said.

If the city does decide to allow the retail sale of marijuana, the next questions will include what zones will stores be allowed to set up shop in, how far away from schools and how far apart from each other they will need to be.

The issue is a topical one for the city.

Back in August, Merritt Compassion Society opened its doors on Quilchena Avenue, but was quickly shut down.

The operators of the storefront were initially told to shut down by the City of Merritt they did not have a business license. When informed by corporate officer Melisa Miles that the city would not issue a business license to a medical marijuana dispensary until the federal government has made a decision around the legalization of marijuana, they chose to reopen regardless. The city began issuing $100 violation tickets and and municipal staff called a meeting with the local RCMP to see what they would do. Five officers turned out and said they would need a couple of weeks to investigate.

Merritt RCMP busted the storefront on Sept. 6, seizing the contents of the store and arresting one individual they found working there at the time of the raid.

The man has since been charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking.

Storefronts selling marijuana, commonly known as dispensaries and compassion clubs are not authorized to sell cannabis for medical or any other purposes, according to Health Canada.