Martial artist sentenced to eight months in jail
A local martial arts instructor will spend the next eight months behind bars after facing multiple assault charges, including one for cold-cocking a First Nations man outside the Coldwater Hotel last May.
Anthony Kim Carlton, who had been defending himself in court, pleaded guilty to a lesser assault charge than the one he was facing for the incident in Merritt.
The Crown initially sought charges of assault causing bodily harm.
Carlton entered the guilty plea last Monday, just a few days before the trial was scheduled to continue in Merritt.
Crown prosecutor Neil Flanagan told the Herald Carlton acknowledged that he had overreacted to the situation.
On May 8, 2016, Carlton exited the front door of the bar and immediately knocked the man to the ground with a single blow to the head.
Carlton will serve 30 days in jail for the offense, which will run concurrent with an eight month sentence he received in April for unrelated charges.
In that case, he was found guilty of two counts of assault with a weapon and attempting to obstruct justice for offenses that occurred in Bridge Lake, B.C.
Sam Spade
June 12, 2017 at 2:01 pm
Glad to see he received time for this incident but in my eyes an extra 30 days in jail days isn’t long enough.
Sam Spade
June 12, 2017 at 2:03 pm
Should have got a longer sentence