Martin named assistant coach for Team Canada West
Merritt Centennials head coach Joe Martin will be an assistant coach for Team Canada West at the 2017 World Junior A Challenge in Nova Scotia this December.
The team’s coaching staff was announced Friday (Sept. 8) with Martin, Rick Swan (head coach and general manager of the AJHL’s Bonnyville Pontiacs) and Derek Sweet-Coulter (head coach and general manager of the SJHL’s English River Miners) being named assistant coaches to head coach Mike Reaganm who is head coach and general manager of the SJHL’s Flin Flon Bombers.
Martin, who has spent the last seven seasons with the Cents and is entering his third as head coach, was a guest coach for Team Canada West during the selection camp ahead of the 2016 World Junior A Challenge.
He also coached in the 2009 CJHL Prospects Game and was an assistant coach for Team Yukon at the 2007 Canada Winter Games.
Martin was the KIJHL’s Creston Valley Thunder Cats head coach for four years from 2007 to 2011 before joining the Centennials as an assistant coach.
The World Junior A Challenge is an annual under-20 international hockey tournament featuring six teams, including two regional squads from Canada.
The tournament, which is sponsored by Hockey Canada, the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) and International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), showcases the best junior A talent in the country.
Team Canada West has won gold at the tournament four times, in 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2015. The team also won silver medals in 2008, 2009, 2012 as well as bronze in 2013.
The 2017 World Junior A Challenge gets underway Dec. 10 at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, N.S.