Martin, Van Unen return from World Junior Hockey Challenge with gold

Team Canada West are 2017 World Junior A Challenge champions, thanks to a 5-1 victory over Team USA in the gold-medal game — played in front of a sold-out crowd of 3,500 on Saturday in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Canada West got goals from five different players and a lights-out 35-save performance from Victoria Grizzlies’ netminder Zach Rose in the championship game. The 22-member Canada West line-up included Merritt Centennials’ forward Rylan Van Unen (back row, far right), along with 13 other players from the British Columbia Hockey League. The coaching staff included Centennials’ head coach Joe Martin (middle row, far right).

After losing both their round-robin games, Canada West defeated Canada East 4-3 in overtime in the quarterfinals, and the Czech Republic 5-1 in the semis to earn a berth in the championship game against the Americans. Team Canada West has now won the WJAC five times.