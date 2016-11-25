- McDonalds run might help nab thiefPosted 1 hour ago
McDonalds run might help nab thief
Footage from a trip through the McDonalds drive thru may help police find the culprit(s) responsible for stealing rifle and other items multiple from a vehicle.
At about 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 22) police received word that a man from Mission B.C. had his pickup truck broken into while it was parked overnight on Irvine Avenue in Merritt.
RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said multiple items were stolen out of his vehicle, including a rifle, backpack, GPS system, camera and a credit card.
Dunsmore said the card was found to have been used several times that morning at different locations around Merritt.
She said police have obtained surveillance video of the drive thru at the Merritt McDonalds showing a person using the stolen credit card at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
“It was very poor video, but we have a suspect in a small, red coup-type vehicle that went through the drive thru and purchased $83 worth of gift cards from McDonalds that morning,” Dunsmore said.
Anyone with any information regarding this file is asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.