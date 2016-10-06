McKeown takes Little Britches title

Fifteen-year-old Taylia McKeown of Merritt is the 2016 B.C. Little Britches Rodeo senior girls’ all-around champion. The Grade 10 student at Merritt Secondary School (MSS) wrapped up the title at the final Little Britches event of the season in Falkland on the Sept. 24 and 25 weekend.

McKeown put together a remarkable campaign to secure the win, racking up a total of 349 points over 14 rodeos to edge out the second-place finisher, Taya Hamming from Vernon (305 points).

The Merritt cowgirl’s most dominating performance was in the goat tying event, where she finished first with 12 top-three finishes (including seven firsts) to earn 125 of a possible 140 points.

“I attended a two-day goat tying clinic in Cody, Wyoming in April of this year,” said McKeown. “The instructor was super helpful in improving everything I do.”

McKeown called goat tying an art.

“Surprisingly, you have to be kind of graceful, which isn’t my strong suit, and aggressive at the same time,” she said.

It also helps that McKeown has a tried and true horse to work with in her Little Britches’ events. Doxy is a 20-year-old ,14.3 hand quarter horse mare.

“I got her just over a year ago from the Scott family in Knutsford. They’re a hard core rodeo family. Both their sons do college and pro rodeo, and their daughter won a B.C. high school goat tying title on Doxy a few years ago.”

McKeown and Doxy teamed up to also finish first overall in senior girls’ breakaway roping, place sixth in pole bending, and ninth in barrel racing.

That wasn’t all! McKeown also entered coed steer riding all season long, and managed to finish second overall behind fellow Merritt competitor Wyatt Smith. She was the only girl to score points, and finished first on two occasions.

Asked why she entered a rough and tumble event like steer riding, McKeown laughingly said, “If I had had a bad day in Little Britches, I could make up extra points in steer riding, and take out my anger at the same time. Besides, it was fun.”

McKeown has her sights firmly set on the future. She’s finished Little Britches now, and is looking forward to a successful high school rodeo career. A rodeo scholarship to a college in the States is the long-term goal.

McKeown said that none of her success to date would have been possible without the help of her very supportive family, Tanya Starrs who got her into the sport in the first place, and former MSS rodeo competitor Morgan Fosbery.

Starrs said it all comes down to McKeown’s love of the sport. “[Taylia’s] passionate, and such a determined young lady in everything that she does.”

That’s a sure-fire recipe for success.