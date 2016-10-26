Medical history mistakenly shared with Merritt woman

A Merritt woman is in the process of filing a formal complaint with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC after she discovered items from the medical history of up to ten different people in Merritt on a disc which was supposed to contain only her own private information.

Wendy Charney, 66, acquired the disc as part of a routine procedure for patients of a retiring doctor — in her case, Dr. Andries Smit, a physician of 17 years, who retired in January. Charney, who had been a patient of Smit’s, was to become a patient of Dr. Drew Soderberg.

As part of the switch, Charney’s medical history was downloaded to a CD, which was then delivered from Smit’s office to Soderberg’s, explained Charney.

“If your doctor retires or moves, your information is sent to a company called Medrecords, down on the coast. They transfer all this information onto a disc — that disc is given to you, you take it to the new doctor, they copy it and it is returned to you,” explained Charney, adding that in her case, the disc was taken directly from Smit’s office to Soderberg’s, before it was turned over to Charney.

Instructed to destroy the disc, Charney held on to it anyway — although she didn’t bother to examine the files contained on the CD until a few months later.

“It just sat — I never did anything with it,” she said.

A few months later, a twinge of curiosity regarding her own medical history prompted Charney to pop the disc into her computer and search through the records. Poring over the line items, Charney began to discover things that didn’t make any sense.

“All of a sudden I ‘go hold it — I haven’t had colon cancer.’” said Charney. “I kept going through it, I came across nine different reports that were not mine.”

The reports, added Charney, included a plethora of personal information. Names, dates of birth and pharmacare numbers of other Merritt residents were included on the disc.

“I know some of these people personally,” said Charney. “It’s a real breach of privacy… I wonder how many people are now reading my information?”

Charney contacted CBC, and the public broadcaster made Charney’s story the subject of the long-form journalism program, “The Investigators.”

The CBC investigation revealed that B.C. is one of six provinces in Canada that does not have legislation requiring health care providers notify patients of a potential breach of private records.

“I sometimes think that the doctors protect the doctors, I guess that’s the same in every occupation,” said Charney. “But I don’t think you can do that when it comes to someone’s personal medical records. I think you have to be accountable.”

Some of the records Charney had access to included prescription adaptations which were specifically labelled as confidential in the records, she added.

Though she didn’t initially, Charney has now filed an official complaint with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC regarding the breach — but she’s no closer to having an answer as to how such a major breach occurred in the first place.

“It doesn’t even come close, these people, to my last name. I’m at the beginning of the alphabet — I’ve got some ’T’s’ down here, I’ve all got all different names,” said Charney. “I wonder how many files have been compromised. You can’t tell me I have ten on mine and it’s not happening to other people.”

Another aspect of the records which was confusing for Charney, was how disjointed and disorganized the files were in the first place. Charney’s husband had also recently switched doctors and received a disc containing his own medical records, which Wendy said were much more organized and polished compared to her own report.

“I had Dr. Smit and he had Dr. Bester. The difference between the two discs was night and day. Mine seemed to be hodgepodge, and Lloyd’s seemed to be very clear and distinct and professional looking,” she explained. Charney clarified that it’s unclear who was responsible for compiling the information on the disc — the Vancouver-based company Medrecords or Dr. Smit’s office.

Asked if her disc contained her complete medical records, Charney couldn’t confirm — though she suspected that a hip scan she had done in Kamloops was omitted from the record.

“Another thing that is disturbing is — if [someone else’s] report is in my file, and that person goes to a different doctor who needs to refer back to something, there is no record in there for the doctor to refer back to,” said Charney.