Melting snow causes headaches in Collettville

As the temperature begin to warm up in the Nicola Valley, city crews are shifting gears to deal with the rapidly melting snowpack — which has already resulted in soupy streets and at least a few instances of flooding at homes in Collettville.

Sean Dell rents the basement suite of a house on the corner of Hill Street and Walnut Avenue in Collettville. At about 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dell said he noticed water beginning to pool in his is carport.

Acting quickly, Dell said he managed to get almost every towel in his possession wedged underneath his front door in an attempt to restrict the flow of water from his driveway.

But even his emergency efforts weren’t enough to stem the tide of the rapidly melting pile of snow at the front of his driveway, which combined with the melt from the snowpack on the home’s roof to flood the lower level of the home.

By mid-morning, the there was a layer of water a couple inches deep throughout the house, explained Dell.

Raj Chhabra, who owns the home that Dell is renting his suite out of, said he anticipates the damages to cost thousands.

Heavy machinery from the city of Merritt was deployed to Collettville Thursday morning, attempting to clear storm drains and ditches to mitigate the flooding on the street. But the sheer volume of snow, combined with Collettville’s unique drainage issues, means there is only so much the city can do to mitigate the risk of a flood, explained Darrel Finnigan, public works superintendent for the city of Merritt.

“The main cause for any problems we have is where people have piled their snow,” said Finnigan. “What we’re doing is — based on complaints on water backing up — we’ll go there and notice that people have piled their snow from their driveway right in line with the drainages.”

The drainage ditches which run parallel to Hill Street in Collettville were filled on Thursday morning — some filled to the brim with water, while others were covered entirely in a thick layer of snow.

Without the ditches and drains clear, water from the rain and the snowmelt is backing up through the drainage ditches and into properties, explained Finnigan.

While he endured a sleepless night dealing with the flooding, Dell praised the effort of city crews who responded to the flooding by digging a small drainage ditch in the snow off to the side of the property.

“It’s nobody’s fault,” said Dell. “These things happen.”

Chhabra’s property wasn’t the only house on the street affected by the rapid snowmelt, as Rocci Piccin noticed that water was beginning to seep into the basement of his home on Walnut Avenue on Thursday night.

Piccin said he was especially vigilant about the risk of flooding from the snowmelt, as he’s lived in Collettville for a number of years — and has seen what happens when the drainage ditches are filled to capacity. Despite making it through Thursday morning without major issue, snow cleared from Hill Street and Walnut Avenue had been pushed onto Piccin’s property line.

“it started to create a problem in that what was melting, couldn’t get to onto the road — because the road is the only way it drains, except for that little ditch they made to drain Raj’s place,” explained Piccin. “I phoned the city and said ‘Hey these are my concerns, I’m going to have all that snow from the boulevard on Hill and Walnut… coming along my fence line.’ And I said unless you move some of that snow, it already started to run in the basement. In all fairness, the city promptly came out and addressed it.”

Finnigan said that city crews have been busy over the past week or so, preparing for the massive influx of water on city streets due to the warmer temperatures.

“We spent all this week finding storm drains and clearing storm drains, because there are still literally hundreds and hundreds of them,” said Finnigan. “If the water is running onto private property, lots of times there’s nothing the city can do. It’s the responsibility of the homeowner to sandbag or do whatever they can to keep the water from their property.”

Finnegan added that sandbags are available free of charge from at city hall, and they can be filled free of charge at the Norgaard Ready-Mix site off of Highway 8.