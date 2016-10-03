- Mental illness awareness week marked by MSS concertPosted 46 mins ago
Mental illness awareness week marked by MSS concert
Youth mental health will be in focus this week, as a travelling concert series is set to drop by the Merritt Secondary School on Thursday to promote awareness on psychosis.
The Vancouver-based band Froghead will be joined by tap dancer Susan Nase as part of the ReachOut Psychosis presentation on Oct. 6, a program aimed at increasing awareness of psychosis and early warning signed associated with mental illness among youth between the ages of 16 and 25.
“The age of onset [for psychosis] is generally between the ages of 16 and 25,” said Sophia Kelly, program manager for the ReachOut tour. “About three per cent of the population will experience psychosis symptoms at some point in their lives, and there is a very high suicide rate if people are not treated. It’s important that we get the message out.”
Part of the goal of the tour is to make teachers, students and their parents aware of the mental health services available in their regions or towns, said Kelly.
“We look up what the services are, and we make sure the teachers and the schools know about them, so they can make appropriate referrals,” she explained. “It’s really important to get kids help quickly because if there are delays, the outcomes aren’t as good.”
The performances from Froghead and Nase will be interspersed with interactive presentations containing information on psychosis — such as how to recognize symptoms of the serious, but treatable mental illness. Psychosis refers to a set of symptoms, like hallucinations, paranoia and delusions rather than a specific illness, explained Kelly. These symptoms can be brought on by a variety of external factors from drug use to a high fever, but they can also point to the beginnings of a serious mental illness, she added.
“There’s a game in the presentation that’s really great. We get five volunteers and one of them is supposed to talk about their day. The four others will play the role of various symptoms and try to distract them.” said Kelly. “It’s interesting because it makes the symptoms real to the kids. You might have someone waving their hands in front of their face as a visual hallucination, and someone talking in their ear as voices.”
The ReachOut concert is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at MSS, but the presentation is strictly for students. Those looking for more information regarding psychosis and the early warning signs are encouraged to check out the group’s website at www.reachoutpsychosis.com.