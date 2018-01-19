Merritt aiming to be named most ‘readerly’ city during Literacy Week 2018

Literacy Week is set to kick off in Merritt on Jan. 20, and locals will have plenty of opportunities to get their hands on some new reading materials this coming week.

Things kick off at the Merritt Library at 2 p.m., where kids and adults can gather for story time at 2 and 3 o’clock.

“For each story we have related crafts, and some games. Literacy Merritt is going to be bringing their fish pond as well, so all kids that come have a chance to fish for a free book.” said Meg Gregory, Merritt’s head librarian.

Then it’s the Merritt Centennials turn to support reading in our community, as the team will be collecting new or gently used books in partnership with the Interior Savings Credit Union during their game at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena on Jan. 20. The books will be added to the collection which is up for grabs through the Bright Red Bookshelf program in Merritt.

Bright Red Bookshelves are placed in multiple locations around town, and locals are welcome to take a book — free of charge — from any of the shelves in town. If you like the book, you can keep it, or you might return it and take another.

“There are lots of locations now [with Bright Red Bookshelves]. The library recently made a donation to help with kids’ books,” said Gregory.

“Our goal is to increase literacy outcomes and we are particularly interested in putting good books into the hands of as many children and families as possible,” said Jane Kempston, a board member for Literacy Merritt.

Paying a visit to the shelves located at the Community Policing Office, Interior Savings Credit Union, Lower Nicola Indian Band office, Merritt Centennials office, Merritt Civic Centre, Merritt Library, Merritt Toys and Games, Nicola Valley Advocacy Centre, Nicola Valley Aquatic Centre, Nicola Valley Hospital, the public health unit at Nicola Valley Hospital or Scw’exmx Child and Family office could pay dividends, as ballot boxes will be at these locations, offering locals the chance to win a literacy gift basket.

Events continue throughout the week, leading up to the “Read for 15 Challenge” on Jan. 26 and 27. On these two days, locals will be tasked with reading anything for at least 15 minutes, and reporting their literacy activity to the local library.

“We’re not going to test you on what you read,” joked Gregory. “We’re hoping to beat last year, when we had 1,726 people call in.”

If enough people in the community commit to reading, Merritt could be named B.C.’s most “readerly” city.

“I like that it’s reading anything — some people aren’t really into reading novels and that’s perfectly acceptable, said Gregory. “Non-fiction, magazines, newspapers.. anything!”

For a full list of events in the Nicola Valley during Literacy Week, check out literacymerritt.com/calendar/.