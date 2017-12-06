Merritt athlete recognized with Premier’s award

Fifteen-year-old Bill Brewer from Merritt is the recipient of a Premier’s Award for Aboriginal Youth Excellence in Sport.

The award was presented to Brewer and seven other Interior Indigenous youth at a special ceremony held in Chase on November 23.

Brewer was nominated for the award by First Nation’s Snowboard Team co-ordinator Anne Keith. The multi-talented athlete also excels in lacrosse (having played for Team BC at the North American Indigenous Games in Ontario this past summer) in track and field as a high jumper, and in high school basketball.

In March of this year, Brewer participated in the RBC Training Ground event at the Olympic Oval in Richmond. The purpose of the testing was to identify athletes with Olympic podium potential in a variety of different sports.

“I am very proud to have received the Premier’s Award,” said Brewer. “I owe a great deal of thanks to my coaches and teammates for their support. I love sports, staying healthy, and working hard to push myself to go that extra bit more every time. I enjoy helping others, and being supportive of them.”