- Career fair coming to civic centrePosted 8 hours ago
- Province unveils plans for new winter driving regulationsPosted 1 day ago
- Landlords asking too much of prospective rentersPosted 2 days ago
- Information breach at Royal Inland Hospital as binder with patient data goes missingPosted 2 days ago
- Taxes go up on fuel, booze and cigarettesPosted 3 days ago
- City council to ban retail cannabis salesPosted 1 week ago
- Education minister off to Europe to recruit French teachersPosted 1 week ago
- Canada’s greenhouse gas targets few and far awayPosted 1 week ago
- Former Merritt Centennials coach returns from Paralympics with medal and memoriesPosted 2 weeks ago
- Green Gov. Jay Inslee opposes Trans Mountain, quietlyPosted 2 weeks ago
Merritt athletes take on Crossfit Open
It’s been a gruelling five weeks for members of the Persistence Personal Training group.
About 20 members of the gym have been taking part in the Crossfit Open — an international competition in which participants are required to complete one pre-determined workout per week between Feb. 22 to March 26.
Competition is open to people from all walks of life, from experienced crossfit athletes to novices. The weekly workouts differ slightly based on the competitor’s age and preferred category.
“They actually have the ‘Rx’ division — that’s the recommended workout, the highest level that you can do. And then they have a ‘scaled’ version,” said Persistence Personal Training owner Kylee Street. “Whether you’re 200 pounds or 150 pounds, if you’re in that age category you do the workout prescribed for that age category.”
Street also took part in the competition, finishing in the top 1,000 athletes in her category in Western Canada.
“I was really surprised with [my results]. To place that high, nine months after having a kid is pretty impressive,” said Street.
Next up for the crossfit athletes is a competition in Kelowna called the Festivus Games on April 21. Street said there will be more competitions on the schedule this summer.