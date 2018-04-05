Merritt athletes take on Crossfit Open

It’s been a gruelling five weeks for members of the Persistence Personal Training group.

About 20 members of the gym have been taking part in the Crossfit Open — an international competition in which participants are required to complete one pre-determined workout per week between Feb. 22 to March 26.

Competition is open to people from all walks of life, from experienced crossfit athletes to novices. The weekly workouts differ slightly based on the competitor’s age and preferred category.

“They actually have the ‘Rx’ division — that’s the recommended workout, the highest level that you can do. And then they have a ‘scaled’ version,” said Persistence Personal Training owner Kylee Street. “Whether you’re 200 pounds or 150 pounds, if you’re in that age category you do the workout prescribed for that age category.”

Street also took part in the competition, finishing in the top 1,000 athletes in her category in Western Canada.

“I was really surprised with [my results]. To place that high, nine months after having a kid is pretty impressive,” said Street.

Next up for the crossfit athletes is a competition in Kelowna called the Festivus Games on April 21. Street said there will be more competitions on the schedule this summer.