Merritt bowlers strike gold at Inter-City Championships

For the first time in its 71-year history, the Interior Inter-City A bowling championship has been won by a team representing Merritt.

It happened this past weekend at the Falcon Lanes in Kamloops, as 13 male and female bowlers from the Merritt Bowling Centre (formerly Nicolanes) topped a field of 18 competing teams from throughout central and southwestern B.C.

The Merritt team claimed victory in dramatic fashion on the weekend, amassing the highest aggregate points total (25,026) while competing in the ‘B’ division of the Inter-City Championships. Merritt came into the competition seeded 11th.

“That’s never been done before, not in the entire history of the championship,” said long-time Merritt Bowling Centre owner/operator Ewan Turner, who regularly competed in the prestigious tournament in his younger days.

“The winner of the aggregate title has always come out of the ‘A’ division in the past, as that’s the higher-seeded teams going into the event.”

It was a convincing win for the Merritt team of six men and seven women as they claimed the aggregate title by a margin of 306 points over second-place North Kamloops. Third through fifth went to teams from Rutland, Castlegar and South Kamloops.

Leading the charge for Merritt was the men’s team of Bill Campbell, Jordan Pinto, Jerrid Chandler, Phil McDougall, Mark Pattison and Harold Aljam. They topped the men’s field with an outstanding pin count of 9,518 — a full 703 points better than runner-up Williams Lake.

Pinto had a team-high single-game score of 380 (his best ever) in the tournament, as well as the second-best overall block score (four-game total) of the weekend with 1,171 points. Campbell wasn’t far behind with the fourth-best block score of the competition at 1,096 points.

Both Pinto and Campbell were selected to the five-member Inter-City men’s all-star team.

The Merritt men’s team got the ball rolling early — scoring 1,416 in their very first game on Friday. That held up as the highest single-game team total for the entire championships, and earned the Merritt squad another award at the end of the event.

Contributing to the overall aggregate title was the Merritt ladies’ team, comprised of Helen Campbell, Doreen Nikkel, Deb Tancsa, Crystal Chandler, Janie Okino and Dianne Jackman.

The Merritt ladies placed 10th overall in the women’s category, and combined with the Merritt men’s team to finish eighth overall in the mixed event. Both the ladies’ and mixed placings were the best ever by a Merritt team in the 50-plus years that bowlers from the Nicola Valley have been attending the Inter-City championships.