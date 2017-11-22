Merritt Centennials split weekend games; Warriors up next

Despite playing only one period of really good hockey out of six, the Merritt Centennials managed to pick up two of a possible four points from their pair of weekend games.

Twenty-four hours after falling 3-2 to the visiting Vernon Vipers on Friday night, the Centennials rebounded to defeat the Island division’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs 4-1 (see recaps below).

“Against Vernon, there was a lack of intensity on our part, and I just don’t understand why,” said Centennials’ head coach and GM Joe Martin.

“I give Vernon credit, too,” added Martin. “They played a very smart game against us, and clogged up the middle. Our guys were overthinking the breakout, and just not making decisions quick enough. I guarantee we’ll play a better game against them next time.”

Martin was more than pleased with the performance of Austin Roden, stating that the new puckstopper definitely gave his team a chance to win.

Martin liked his squad’s start on Saturday against Alberni, but wasn’t as happy with the finish. He felt both teams fell victim to some strict officiating that saw 20 penalties issued over the final 40 minutes.

“The one ref does the WHL, and the other will likely be there next year,” said Martin. “They kind of called our game by the letter of the law. It was frustrating at times.”

Next up for the Centennials is a pair of games this weekend against divisional rivals. Friday, the Centennials travel to West Kelowna for a showdown with the Warriors at Royal LePage Place. The last time the two teams met, on Oct. 29, the Cents were resounding 5-1 winners on home ice.

“[West Kelowna] has a lot of set plays that they like to go to,” said Martin. “You have to go out there and play them very simple, very hard and very fast, and not allow them time to set up.”

Saturday, Merritt entertains the red-hot Trail Smoke Eaters, this year’s feel-good, story-book BCHL team. Going into Wednesday night’s action this week, the Smokies were leading the Interior division and the entire BCHL with a 19-5-0-1 record, good for 39 points. Trail won its only previous meeting with Merritt this season, 5-4 on Oct. 27.

“A lot of our players were very average that night,” said Martin. “Against them, we just have to be better. We have to be there for 60 minutes.”

THE WEEK IN REVIEW

Friday, Nov. 17

Vernon 3 Merritt 2

This one was a sleeper from beginning to end, with little of the emotion and excitement that has characterized Cents-Vipers games’ in years past. And if not for Austin Roden, the score wouldn’t have even been close.

The newest Merritt Centennial was brilliant in stopping 48 of 51 shots (21 in the first period) and earning first-star honours for his troubles despite the loss. Unfortunately, there was just nothing happening in front of him. The breakout was non-existent, and the forwards were able to put only 23 pucks on the Snakes’ net (including just five in the third period).

Saturday, Nov. 18

Merritt 4 Alberni Valley 1

A firecracker of a first period had the Cents up 4-0 by the 12:01 mark of the opening frame, with two of the goals coming on the much-maligned powerplay. Bulldogs’ starter John Hawthorne was replaced after three goals by former Centennials’ netminder Colten Lancaster, who stopped 29 of 30 shots in relief.

A parade of second and third-period penalties (10 to each team) sucked the life out of the contest, as neither side showed much competency with the man advantage. The few highlights included Jake Berger’s solid 26-save performance, defenceman Sam Miller’s goal and an assist for first-star honors, and Brendan Schneider’s league-leading fifth Fortis Energy Player of the Game selection.