Merritt city council to address concerns about walkway

Harassment concerns on a walkway between the Railyard Mall and the Nicola Valley Museum is an issue the City of Merritt is looking to address.

“It’s a situation where some people are being harassed when they’re going through there — some seniors that are going shopping, people that want to go to the museum or to Gillis House — and it’s a bit of a concern,” said Merritt Mayor Neil Menard.

The issue of people loitering on that walkway was brought to council’s attention via a letter from museum president Tom Edwards included in the Nov. 14 council agenda.

In the letter Edwards writes the museum has received concerns from visitors regarding people sitting on the concrete retaining wall along the walkway between the mall and museum.

“We would appreciate any resolution to discourage people from using this area as a meeting place,” Edwards writes.

The letter goes on to state that visitors are finding it intimidating to walk past people seated in the narrow walkway on their way to the museum.

“Those people have rights too [so] we have to be careful how we go about it,” Menard told the Herald. “It is an issue and we’re trying to rectify it in the best way possible.”

Menard said he has spoken with the RCMP and asked them to keep an eye on the area and keep people moving, but no course of action has been determined yet.

“Maybe we have to put up no loitering signs or whatever, but we haven’t made a decision yet,” said Menard.

Cheryl MacMillan, who owns Mandolin’s Coffeehouse located near the entrance to the walkway, said the area has been a problem for years.

“We’ve owned the business for seven years, and it was going on before that,” she said, adding that the group of people who loiter there has gotten bigger and younger.

“Most of them are harmless, but they’re drinking back there,” she said. “When people are walking through they’re bugging [them] for money and saying whatever, and you get some that are intimidated by it.”

MacMillan said she often calls the RCMP to report people fighting or passed out on the walkway.