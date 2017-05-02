In Merritt, Clark announces plan to make thermal coal unprofitable

At a campaign stop this morning in Merritt, BC Liberal leader Christy Clark vowed to fight back against “President Trump and the U.S. lumber barons,” who she characterized as having launched “a direct assault on our forest workers.”

Speaking at NMV Lumber Ltd., the premier stated that it was “not a time for weakness,” detailing a plan to stop thermal coal shipments from travelling through B.C. ports.

The move was painted as response to the decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce to levy countervailing duties on Canadian softwood lumber last week, with different companies having been slapped with specific rates. An additional anti-dumping penalty is expected to be added to the countervailing duties on June 23.

Clark stated that she had asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to approve her request to ban thermal coal shipments from travelling through B.C. ports, but had a contingency plan in place should the Prime Minister not follow through.

Should the BC Liberals win re-election, Clark pledged to use legislative power to make the shipments “utterly uncompetitive in the global market.”

“If the federal government chooses not to implement a ban on thermal coal shipped through B.C. ports, British Columbia will introduce a carbon levy on thermal coal on our own,” Clark told a crowd of supporters. “We’ll use our power under the Greenhouse Gas Industrial Reporting and Control Act. The levy will account for the emissions from the extraction, processing, transportation and combustion of thermal coal handled by B.C. terminals.”

Though the levy was introduced by Clark as a counter-measure in the softwood lumber dispute, she also stated that restrictions on thermal coal shipments were also “the right thing to do for our global environment.”

Thermal coal, which comes to B.C. from the United States, is burned for the purpose of heating or power generation. Whereas metallurgical coal is mined in B.C. and used for steelmaking.

Much of the thermal coal which moves through B.C. ports is bound for China and other Asian countries.

“Now is the right time to do it — the right time to send a message to the Trump administration and U.S. lumber barons that we will not back down in the face of their aggressive attacks on workers here in British Columbia,” Clark said.

Asked if the measures would apply to thermal coal coming to B.C. from within Canada, Clark replied that “it would apply to all [thermal coal shipments],” including those from Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“Ultimately, wouldn’t it be great if Canadians were mining clean coal and shipping that clean coal to Asia,” said Clark. “We all need to be concerned about climate change — in Alberta, they say they are concerned about climate change. Here’s an opportunity for them to make sure we all join that fight together.”