Marijuana dispensary reopens without business license

The Merritt Compassion Society is back in business … just not legally.

The medical marijuana dispensary reopened in town last week despite being told to cease operations by the City of Merritt, and being refused a business license.

“They have decided to operate illegally without a business license,” City of Merritt corporate officer Melisa Miles told the Herald.

Back on Aug. 3, the city’s bylaw officer, Elizabeth Bigg, told the operators of the Merritt Compassion Society to close their recently-opened Quilchena Avenue shop after it was discovered they didn’t have a business license.

They appeared to comply. The door to the building was locked and the electronic open sign turned off following the visit from the bylaw officer.

Miles said she met with the operators of the business on Wednesday, (Aug. 10) and upon informing them the city wouldn’t issue them a business license, they told her they intended to operate regardless.

“I advised them that the City of Merritt will not be issuing a business license to any medical marijuana dispensaries, access centres or compassion clubs until the federal government has made a decision around the legalization, regulation and restriction of access to medical marijuana,” Miles said.

Back in April, the federal Liberal government announced it would introduce legislation to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes in the spring of 2017.

On Thursday afternoon (Aug. 11) the open sign to the Merritt Compassion Society was back on.

The store’s manager was behind the desk, but declined to comment.

Miles said the city’s only recourse to the store operating without a business license is to issues fines of $100 per day.

Delinquent payment of tickets could lead to the city taking the Merritt Compassion Society to court.

“Other than that, this is federally unlawful, so this is up to the RCMP at this point to do what they’re going to do, because it’s illegal,” Miles said.

When the dispensary first opened Merritt police said they would let the city’s bylaw office handle the situation.

Miles said the RCMP were made aware that the operators of the dispensary planned to reopen.

On Monday (Aug. 15) the open sign to the business was on again. The store’s hours are listed as 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Merritt RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming told the Herald via email that police are working with the city to develop a response.

Both police and the city said the store’s initial opening came as a surprise.

The store’s manager told the Herald the dispensary has all the required licenses from Health Canada to sell medical marijuana to people with the proper documentation.

A statement from the RCMP, however, says there is no legal mechanism in Canada which allows medicinal marijuana dispensaries or compassion clubs to sell marijuana to the public, regardless of whether or not the purchasing individual(s) have licenses to possess marijuana or whether or not the vendor has a license to produce marijuana.

Health Canada announced that new regulations will be implemented as of Aug. 24 allowing medical marijuana patients to grow a small amount of their own cannabis or have someone grow it for them.

The other option is to obtain medical marijuana from one of 34 Health Canada-approved producers, which is the only legal source under the current laws. Eight of these producers are located in B.C.

In a statement regarding this change, Health Canada also said that storefronts selling marijuana, commonly known as dispensaries and compassion clubs are not authorized to sell cannabis for medical or any other purposes.

“These operations are illegally supplied, and provide products that are unregulated and may be unsafe. Illegal storefront distribution and sale of cannabis in Canada are subject to law enforcement action,” the statement read.

This story was updated Monday, Aug. 15 to add the comment from City of Merritt Corporate Officer Melisa Miles that the RCMP were informed that the Merritt Compassion Society planned to reopen.

This story was updated at 5:17 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15 to add comment from RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming and note the store appeared to still be open.