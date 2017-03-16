Merritt Country Run going on hiatus

After a downturn in the number of participants last year, the organizers behind the Merritt Country Run have decided to cancel the annual event this year, in hopes of rebuilding to bring the run back in 2018.

Tom Reynolds, race director for the Merritt Country Run, confirmed to the Herald that the multi-distance summer run would be on hiatus in 2017.

“Well basically, we lost about a hundred participants last year, due to Kelowna putting on a race the same weekend. There was the cow trail classic on the same weekend, Shulus had a thing just before ours. So we were down a hundred from last year, and with Tolko closing… They provided about 40 runners,” explained Reynolds. “So we needed about 300 to make this thing work properly, and we couldn’t see us making up the 150 or so we lost.”

The event was sponsored by Canadian Tire, with funds raised through the race donated to the Jumpstart program — a charity which helps kids in financial need participate in organized sport.

Last year, four different race routes were offered to participants: a five-kilometre run, a 10 kilometre run, a half marathon, and twice around the track for youngsters and seniors.

While Reynolds isn’t 100 per cent sure that the race will come back in the same form, he said was looking forward to sitting down with the organizing committee to figure out a way to restructure the race to work in Merritt.

“The other thing too is that we’ll be looking for more sponsors. Sponsors are critical to this.,” said Reynolds.

Those interested in lending a hand to the organizing committee are invited to get in touch with Reynolds, either by emailing him at MerrittCountryRun@gmail.com, or by phone at 250-315-0331.