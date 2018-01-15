Merritt Country Run set to return in 2018

It’s time to mark the calendars and pull your running shoes out of the back of the closet — the Merritt Country Run is back after taking a year off in 2017.

Runners in the Nicola Valley will have extra time to prepare for the eighth edition of the race, as the event is set for September this year, rather than in June as in years’ past, said race director Tom Reynolds.

Low registration coupled with competition from other events in the region during June forced the race committee to postpone the event in 2017. By moving the race to Sept. 29 — and running on a Saturday, rather than a Sunday — Reynolds hopes to sign up about 300 runners and provide a boost to the local economy.

“One of the reasons we moved to Saturday versus Sunday is to give the out of town people a chance to get downtown and look around after the race is over,” said Reynolds. “When it was on Sunday, all the stores were closed, so there was nothing for them to do except go home.”

Competitors will have the chance to sign up for one of three distances — a five kilometre route, a 10 km loop, and a half-marathon.

Though the routes remain the same, race day itself will be a little busier, said Reynolds.

“What we’re thinking this time, on the day of the race is to have the trade show, rather than during package pickup so that there will be more activities down on the field for spectators to do while the runners are out and about,” he said.

As in previous years, all the proceeds from the race will be donated to Jumpstart, a charitable program which helps kids in financial need participate in organized sports.

Return of the Country Run a good sign for Merritt after losing Cow Trail Classic

The run presents another opportunity for the City of Merritt to engage out-of-town visitors with some of the tourism opportunities offered around town, said Will George, the city’s economic development manager.

Despite losing the Cow Trail Classic — a mountain bike race which attracted more than 100 riders last year — George said the return of the run is another sign that things are trending in the right direction for tourism in Merritt.

“Now that we’ve heard that the Merritt Country Run is back, that’s excellent,” he said. “They weren’t on last year, and the Cow Trail Classic was. Some events come and some events go.”

But overall, more events are being held in town, said George — from small events aimed at locals, to larger events which present economic benefits to businesses in town.

“It’s great to have local events and ones that are for local individuals, because that helps build the community and Merritt as a great place to live,” he said. “But it’s also important to have those bigger events that bring in people from outside the community and allow them to experience it. The dollars stay here because you have guests that are staying in local accommodations and eating in local restaurants.”

One way to measure the growth of events in town is to look at the number of park bookings for a single year, he explained.

“Looking at Voght Park, as an example, we’ve seen more events held in 2017, about 101 bookings, compared to 2015 and 2016, where it was booked about 50 times each.”

And although the mountain bike race won’t be happening in 2018, George said that the sizeable number of trails in around Merritt remains one of the main attractions for tourists visiting the Nicola Valley.

“We often see different individuals coming and doing a bit of a circle route, hitting Kamloops, Hope and Merritt,” said George. “Just because the Cow Trail Classic isn’t on doesn’t mean people still can’t ride the trails, or do group rides and things like that.”