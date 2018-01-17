Merritt crossfit rookies rock in Penticton

Merritt was well represented at the recent Okanagan Valley Throwdown — a crossfit competition which attracted competitors from across Western Canada.

It was the first competition for three members of the team, which was put together through the Persistence Personal Training (PPT) program based in Merritt.

Brent Manning, Serena Garcia and Jeremy Tenisch joined PPT’s Kylee Street — a veteran of a number of crossfit competitions — to compete in the recreation division of the Okanagan Valley Throwdown in Penticton on Jan. 13 and 14.

“These people are pretty fresh. Brent Manning has only been doing cross fit for a month and a half now,” said Street.

And while Street has a number of competitions under her belt personally, the Throwdown marked the first return to competitive crossfit event since becoming a mom.

The four-person squad was entered in the team event in the recreation division. In team crossfit competition, two men and two women work together to complete a variety of exercizes and lifts, with the entire team’s performance counting towards an overall score.

Though the mostly-rookie team was in tough, they managed to come out with encouraging results — finishing 24th among a field of 28 teams.

“That’s basically what its about — dipping their toes in the world of competition and now they are super keen to progress on to individual competitions,” said Street of the team’s perfomance.

With more competitions on the horizon, Street hopes to put field more teams out of the Persistence Personal Training facility, with the goal of having a new team of rookies ready to compete in April.