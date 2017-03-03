Merritt to find out result of Kraft Hockeyville bid

The announcement of the 2017 Kraft Hockeyville top 10 nominees on Saturday (Mar. 4) could have a significant impact on Merritt.

Local Callie Langlois, who’s nominated Merritt and the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena for the competition, told the Herald she’s excited for the town’s chances of making the top 10 this year.

If Merritt’s successful, the Nicola Valley community of about 8,000 residents has a shot of hosting an NHL preseason game and receiving $100,000 to put towards upgrading the local arena.

Langlois has nominated Merritt for Kraft Hockeyville in the past, but feels the recent closure of the Tolko sawmill may help tip things in the town’s favour this year.

“A lot of people have mentioned [the mill closure] in their nominations, said Langlois.

Langlois said she feels the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena could use upgrades to the play-by-play booth, sound system, seating, concession, dressing rooms and heating.

In total, Merritt received about 68 of the 409 total nominations from B.C.

There were also multiple nominations made for the neighbouring communities of Logan Lake, Princeton and Kamloops.

Kraft Hockeyville — an annual competition sponsored by the National Hockey League (NHL) its players’ association and Kraft Foods — has contributed more than $3.8 million to 88 communities across Canada that demonstrate their commitment to the sport of ice hockey.

While the winning community receives $100,000 for arena upgrades and an NHL pre-season game, runners-up don’t go home empty handed. The second place community receives $100,000, and the remaining eight get $25,000 each for their nominated rinks.

Nominations for communities across Canada were sent in between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5. Tomorrow the top 10 nominees will be announced at 7 p.m.

From March 12 to 13 voting will be open for people to choose the top two cities, which will be announced on March 18.

After another round of voting, the winner of Kraft Hockeyville will be announced on April 1.

A B.C. community has won Kraft Hockeyville three times since it began in 2006, including the last two contests.

Terrace won in 2009, North Saanich was declared the winner in 2015 and last year Lumby took home the honour.