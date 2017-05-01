Merritt Fire Rescue set to receive pet oxygen masks

New equipment slated for Merritt Fire Rescue won’t do much for the city’s two-legged residents, but could prove to be a lifesaver for Fido.

Merritt Fire Rescue is one of a number of fire departments in B.C. which have requested sets of oxygen masks designed to fit on dogs and cats.

The request was made to an organization called the Happy Dogs Legacy, a group which aims to equip every fire hall in British Columbia with a set of the pet oxygen masks.

Happy Dogs Legacy was founded following the deaths of seven dogs and two cats at a 2016 house fire in Burnaby. Last year, the group raised nearly $40,000 to purchase 328 mask sets for fire departments around B.C., said Elisha McCallum, spokesperson for the organization.

“After our successful first round of fundraising, new requests started trickling to Happy Dogs Legacy, as a result of the local media coverage or because they heard from other fire halls who had already received masks about the initiative and were interested in receiving sets for their own vehicles,” said McCallum.

The group is aiming to collect $15,000 to purchase an additional 100 sets, and has already secured about $7,500, she added.

Merritt already has one rig equipped with a set of pet oxygen masks but would like to equip all their rescue vehicles with a set, said Dave Tomkinson, Merritt’s fire chief.

“We’ve used other simple face masks on animals in the past,” he said. “But we haven’t had an opportunity, thankfully, since we [received] this set. They’re only on one apparatus, and if you’re going to carry the supply, you’d like to have a couple.”

Ultimately, in the event of a house fire, human lives are prioritized over pets’ — but Tomkinson stressed the importance of having the equipment on-hand to resuscitate animals, should the situation call for it.

“Many firefighters have told us that having customized equipment is key, as while human masks can be used, they don’t form a proper seal to get oxygen in to the animals airway, while the pet oxygen masks fit securely over the elongated noses of most domesticated animals,” said McCallum.

While the Happy Dogs Legacy must still complete their fundraising goal before shipping the second order of masks, McCallum said the group hopes have the masks in the hands of B.C. fire departments before the end of the summer.

Those interested in contributing to the Happy Dogs Legacy can find more information at happydogslegacy.com.