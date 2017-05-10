Merritt flood situation fluid

Merritt saw minimal impact in the city from flooding along the Nicola River this past weekend, but the worst may be yet to come.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement earlier this week warning that more thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Merritt area beginning Thursday, which when combined with the spring snow melt will lead to rising river levels and possibly more flooding.

High streamflows from a rapidly melting snowpack and thunderstorms caused localized flooding around the region last week, with the Nicola River breaching its banks in spots around town as well.

Sky McKeown, emergency preparedness co-ordinator with the City of Merritt said high amounts of water from Mill Creek — also known as Clapperton Creek — fed into an already full Nicola River on Friday.

“There was localized flooding [of] some residences and crawl spaces, and even a couple cul-de-sacs had some water on the surface,” said McKeown.

Flood water could be seen pooling on Voght Street near Lions Park on Friday afternoon, with the river reaching all the way up to a few picnic tables at the park as well.

The outflow of water from Nicola Lake was dialled back 50 per cent by the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, which owns and operates the Nicola Lake dam, in order to compensate for the increased flow from Mill Creek, McKeown said.

The level of the river receded, but it’s expected to come back up again, as the water level in the lake shot up again.

Increasing water levels will lead to more flooding this week along the Nicola Lake and river, stated a press release from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

Nicola Lake is currently filling at a rate in excess of 100 cubic metres per second, which is 40 per cent more than ever, and the lake is rising 24 centimetres per day, the press release stated.

Heavy rain from the thunderstorms that are in the forecast over the Nicola River watershed will increase streamflows and raise the level of the lake.

Lake levels are predicted to rise approximately 1.3 metres above the current elevation, which will likely lead to water going through the emergency spillway, and flooding in Merritt and areas downstream along the Nicola River will occur.

As a precautionary measure for further flooding in town, the City of Merritt has reinforced portions of the Nicola River.

The city received about $8,000 in emergency funding from the province to place cement blocks covered in a vapour barrier along the portion of Voght Street near Lions Memorial Park and along part of Burgess Avenue, said chief administrative officer Shawn Boven.

“We’re expecting the river to rise again as the Nicola Lake dam starts to release more water, so we want to be better prepared for it rather than just have sand bags,” said Boven.

He said the blocks are temporary and will likely be in place for the next five weeks.

Boven advises residents to keep away from river banks as they could give way.

“It may look safe, but as the water runs that fast it erodes the banks,” he said.

Residents living along Nicola Lake and river are advised to move any equipment or property away from the water.

High streamflows through Merritt and high lake levels are expected to last for the rest of May due to high snowpack levels.

Free sand is still available in the parking lot across from the civic centre for people to fill sandbags if needed.