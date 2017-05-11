Merritt girls softball team wins a thriller

The Merritt minor softball U14 girls’ squad scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and final inning to defeat the visiting Kamloops Clovers 10-9 last Thursday.

Trailing by two runs going into their last at-bats, the Merritt squad got the ball rolling with a solo home run by Kristi Hall. The team then loaded the bases, and scored both the tieing and winning runs on walks given up by the Clovers’ pitcher.

Hall was the individual star of the game, as she also hit a triple in the second inning, and pitched her team out of trouble in the third with three strikeouts in a row.

Other game highlights included a 4-3 play early in the fourth by Merritt’s Isabel Chavez and Ema Fox, and a nice stop on an attempted steal at home by catcher Chloe Hughes.

“This was our first game against an out-of-town team, and I think we did pretty well,” said Merritt coach Candice Bateson. “The girls had lots of fun. There were lots of fans there to cheer them on.”

The U14 girls were scheduled to play Merritt’s U14 mixed team on Tuesday of this week.