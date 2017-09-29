- Interior Health probes privacy breaches after arrests uncover personal information on employeesPosted 4 hours ago
Merritt Golf & Country Club holds windup tourneys
The Merritt Golf & Country Club held its men’s and ladies’ windup tournaments on the weekend, with over 100 participants taking part.
The ladies’ event on Saturday was a stroke-play competition that also acted as the ladies’ club championship.
In a surprisingly close finish, perennial top-seed Diana Lorenz fired an 11-over-par 83 for a one-stroke victory over Bev Scott. The low net title went to Glenda Rodgers with a 72.
The men’s competition was an 18-hole flag event, with golfers being rewarded with extra strokes based on their net score relative to their registered handicap.
After regulation play was over, it came down to a four-horse race between Jim Zoney (+7), Ron Sanders (+6), Jim Irving (+5) and Chip Hubbard (+5).
Both Zoney and Sanders had one stroke to work with after the first playoff hole, and it was Sanders who recorded the longest drive off the second tee to take the tournament title.
Zoney had to settle for first low net with a score of 65, while Irving took low gross on a countback over Steve Doubinin — each shooting a sizzling one-under-par 71.
In other MGCC news, Cuyler Dickie emerged as the men’s club champion following season-long match play. Dickie defeated Curtis Sloan in the final.
The Merritt Golf & Country Club is hoping to stay open until the end of October weather permitting, said owner Sydney van Rensburg.
“Hopefully, we can make up a bit for the late start in the spring,” he said.
There is a one-day Chamber of Commerce tournament booked for Oct. 21.