Merritt kids playing catch-up when it comes to literacy

School District 58 has teamed up with a pair of educators in an effort to improve literacy skills amongst its students, a third of which have read below their grade level.

Over the next three years Dr. Janet Mort and former Surrey School District superintendent Mike McKay will work with teachers across SD 58 to develop strategies to improve reading through a focus on learning foundational skills in a positive setting.

The program will target Kindergarten and Grade 1 students, with the goal of having 90 per cent of them reading at their own second grade level by 2021, SD 58 superintendent Steve McNiven told the Herald.

He said the currently success rate sits at about 65 per cent.

On average about 35 per cent of students across the school district need extra support in the development of literacy skills, McNiven said.

The partnership will build on Dr. Janet Mort’s holistic approach to reading known as Joyful Literacy, which emphasizes the need to embed foundational reading skills in struggling early learners through playful practice games and ideas.

“Children learn through play, but they can learn foundational skills through play,” Mort told a crowd of people at NVIT for a session introducing of the program.

“There are lots of us in this room who grew up learning how to read without ever knowing we were learning how to read,” added McKay. “We absorbed it. I grew up in a literacy rich household — I don’t remember the forced march through — it was a joyful, playful thing, but there was literacy foundational [skills] being embedded all the time.”

Essential skills need to be taught early

Mort says that children need to learn these essential skills, such phonological awareness and alphabet knowledge early, in order to be competent and enthusiastic readers by the end of Grade 2.

“The skills need to be taught with continuity, so they need to be introduced in the right fashion, in order and sequentially, as early as possible in formal schooling,” she told the crowd. “If they don’t get the foundational skills in Kindergarten and Grade 1 they are not going to be reading at grade level,” said Mort.

She said teachers must also assess and track their students’ literacy abilities at this early age as well in order to identify student needs.

Her work has seen results similar to SD 58’s goal at two schools where the program was applied between 2013 and 2017 in Peace River and the Lau Welnew Tribal School.

“They’ve seen proven results across the province in a number of districts and that’s what they’re bringing to Merritt,” said McNiven.

McNiven said the partnership with Mort and McKay will involve multiple workshops and meetings with teachers in order to develop the new literacy guidelines.

In addition to aiding the school district’s youngest learners, the strategies developed through this partnership will be applied at the higher grade levels in the future.

“As a district we’re going to expand that work across the grade levels right up in to the secondary schools so that we can support the development of reading at all age levels,” said McNiven.